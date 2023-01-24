News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned of delays as all traffic stopped on M1 in Derbyshire after crash involving lorry

A collision involving a lorry on the M1 is causing disruption for Derbyshire drivers this afternoon.

By Tom Hardwick
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a crash involving a lorry has occurred on the M1 Northbound.

The collision took place between J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and the Tibshelf Services.

The collision will lead to delays for drivers in the area.
All traffic along the route is being held temporarily, and congestion is building along both the M1 and the A38. Highways England has reported that normal conditions should return by 5.15pm.

