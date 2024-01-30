News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned of delays after overturned vehicle closes the M1

Drivers are being warned of rush hour delays on the M1 motorway this morning, after a car overturned.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 30th Jan 2024, 07:36 GMT
National Highweays is warning that all three lanes of the motorway are closed on the M1 northbound between junctions J21A and J22 because of an overturned vehicle

They are not expecting normal traffic conditions to return before 9am this morning.

