Drivers warned of delays after overturned vehicle closes the M1
Drivers are being warned of rush hour delays on the M1 motorway this morning, after a car overturned.
National Highweays is warning that all three lanes of the motorway are closed on the M1 northbound between junctions J21A and J22 because of an overturned vehicle
They are not expecting normal traffic conditions to return before 9am this morning.