Drivers warned of delays after major Chesterfield road closed due to crash

Drivers in Chesterfield are being warned of delays on the roads this morning after a crash closed a major town centre street.
Police say that the A61 in Chesterfield, northbound between Hornsbridge and Lockoford Island is closed due to a serious collision.
Investigation work is continuing and will do until at least 9am.
We will bring you more on this as we get it.
There are currently no other major issues on the roads this morning, with no reports of delays on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.
