Drivers warned of delays after major Chesterfield road closed due to crash

Police say that the A61 in Chesterfield, northbound between Hornsbridge and Lockoford Island is closed due to a serious collision.

Investigation work is continuing and will do until at least 9am.

We will bring you more on this as we get it.

The A61 is closed this morning due to a crash

There are currently no other major issues on the roads this morning, with no reports of delays on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.