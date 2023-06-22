The Met Office has placed a yellow thunderstorm warning in Derbyshire – with storms set to hit different parts of the county throughout the day until 8 pm.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. The forecasters believe there is a chance of some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures and delays to train services are possible.

The Met Office added that some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have appealed to drivers as thunderstorms are set to hit Derbyshire again.

In a statement published online, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “It's been raining cats and dogs out there! With a thunderstorm warning in place, we're reminding people to take extra care on the roads:Slow down, watch your speed and be careful where surface water is present. Leave yourself plenty of space between you and the car in front.