Drivers face long delays on the M1 with three lanes of the motorway closed following crash near Chesterfield
Drivers face long delays this morning after a serious crash on the M1 in Derbyshire closed three lanes of the motorway
By Phil Bramley
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:16 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:23 am
The traffic collision, which involved multiple vehicles, took place on the The M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28, with Highways England saying the incident is not expected to clear until 11.3am this morning.
There are currently delays of 90 against expected traffic