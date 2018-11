A motorist was stopped by Derbyshire Road Policing Unit unit on J29a of the M1 yesterday (November 9).

A tweet from the unit said: "Chancers are out in force today and that’s not just because Group 4 RPU are on duty.

"Driver of this Fiesta with no insurance or MOT said he thought hed be ok if he Drove carefully until I get paid next month.

"Driver of this Fiesta with no insurance or MOT said he thought he’d be ok if he “Drove carefully until I get paid next month”.

"It really doesn’t work like that. #Seized"