Driver taken to hospital after driving off busy Chesterfield road into trees
A man has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Chesterfield.
Members of the public contacted police officers after they spotted a vehicle that had left the A617 in Chesterfield and collided with roasdside trees.
Officers soon arrived at the scene to find the driver trapped in the car, unconscious and apparently extremely intoxicated. He was conveyed to the hospital straight away.
Blood samples have been obtained and an investigation is ongoing.