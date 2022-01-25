Driver crashes head-on with another car in Derbyshire after ‘sneezing fit’

At around 2.45pm today, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they had attended an incident on Chesterfield Road, Matlock, where a Mini Cooper had crashed head-on into a Citroen C4.

The DDRU said that the driver of the Mini had a “sneezing fit” before the collision, which left the front of the car badly damaged.

No injuries to the occupants of either vehicle were reported.