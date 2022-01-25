Driver crashes head-on with another car in Derbyshire after ‘sneezing fit’

A Derbyshire motorist had a lucky escape after a head-on collision with another vehicle following a ‘sneezing fit’.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:55 pm

At around 2.45pm today, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they had attended an incident on Chesterfield Road, Matlock, where a Mini Cooper had crashed head-on into a Citroen C4.

The DDRU said that the driver of the Mini had a “sneezing fit” before the collision, which left the front of the car badly damaged.

No injuries to the occupants of either vehicle were reported.

The crash caused delays in the area while the Mini was recovered.
