Drink driver with no licence arrested after crashing historic Ford Fiesta RS turbo into another car in Derbyshire town
The car has been seized and the driver, who failed the roadside breath test, has been taken to custody.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST
Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU) received reports of a possible drunk driver in Belper, last night, on Sunday, June 18.
The driver of a historic Ford Fiesta RS turbo crashed into another parked car, failed a breath test and failed to show driving licence or insurance. The car was seized and the driver was taken to custody.
A spokesperson for DRPU said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt.”