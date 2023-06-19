News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Drink driver with no licence arrested after crashing historic Ford Fiesta RS turbo into another car in Derbyshire town

The car has been seized and the driver, who failed the roadside breath test, has been taken to custody.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU) received reports of a possible drunk driver in Belper, last night, on Sunday, June 18.

The driver of a historic Ford Fiesta RS turbo crashed into another parked car, failed a breath test and failed to show driving licence or insurance. The car was seized and the driver was taken to custody.

A spokesperson for DRPU said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt.”

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU) have received reports of a possible drunk driver in Belper, last night, on Sunday, June 18. The information was spot on, as the driver of the historic Ford Fiesta RS turbo soon crashed into another parked car.Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU) have received reports of a possible drunk driver in Belper, last night, on Sunday, June 18. The information was spot on, as the driver of the historic Ford Fiesta RS turbo soon crashed into another parked car.
Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU) have received reports of a possible drunk driver in Belper, last night, on Sunday, June 18. The information was spot on, as the driver of the historic Ford Fiesta RS turbo soon crashed into another parked car.
Most Popular
The driver failed breath test and failed to show driving licence or insurance to the offciers. The car was seized and the driver was taken to custody.The driver failed breath test and failed to show driving licence or insurance to the offciers. The car was seized and the driver was taken to custody.
The driver failed breath test and failed to show driving licence or insurance to the offciers. The car was seized and the driver was taken to custody.