Dramatic pictures highlight breakdown safety after lorry crash on A38 near Alfreton

Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit revealed how a lorry crashed into a broken down vehicle last night – but no-one was hurt after the car driver did ‘the right thing’ and got everyone out of the vehicle to a place of safety.

The unit Tweeted: “A38 Alfreton. Car breaks down in lane one. Driver does the right thing – gets her and two children out and behind the barrier. Lorry then crashes in to back of car. No injuries. Broken down on a dual carriageway or motorway? Call 999 – it is an emergency.”

Highway Code advice for break downs on motorways and dual carriageways includes ‘exit your vehicle by the side furthest from traffic, if it is safe and possible to do so, and ensure passengers do the same’ and ‘get behind a safety barrier where there is one’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services at the scene.

The lorry ended up down an embankment.