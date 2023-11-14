News you can trust since 1855
Dramatic drone footage shows damage caused by explosion in Derbyshire town that saw man airlifted to hospital

A drone has captured video of the aftermath of a Derbyshire explosion that ripped through a bungalow and saw a man airlifted to hospital.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Shocking drone footage released this afternoon shows how an explosion has blown through the roof of a property on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills.

A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after emergency services descended on the scene at 8.07am today, with 12 nearby properties also being evacuated.

The video shows that the area remains cordoned off, with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cadent Gas still at the site.

The investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion remains underway.

