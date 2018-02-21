Donation to Chesterfield school aids pupils with hearing impairment

A school which has nine children with hearing impairment has been awarded £3,500 to buy a new PA and upgrade its current system.

New Whittington Primary School, which has two sites, has received the money from the Chesterfield General Charitable Trust Fund.

The trust fund’s chairman Martin Thacker said: “It was a real pleasure to be able to present an amount of money that will make a real difference to the school and enhance further, experiences for children with hearing impairment.”

Lindie Billington, teacher for the deaf and assistant headteacher, said: “We would like to say a very big thank you to the Chesterfield Charitable Trust and in particular to Martin Thacker for his hard work and generosity on behalf of our deaf and hearing impaired children.