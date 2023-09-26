DIY SOS Big Build completes new centre for BBC Children in Need funded project Treetops Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This special build, which will benefit bereaved children and families across Derbyshire will enable Treetops Hospice to deliver support and counselling in a new purpose-built building, completely tailored to the needs of the children who will access it.

The epic reveal was celebrated with Nick Knowles and the purple shirts with Scott Mills and Pudsey. Sophie Ellis-Bextor surprised the volunteers and trades with a celebratory Kitchen Disco.

DIY SOS Children in Need Big Build for 2023 has seen Nick Knowles and his trusty team of Chris, Billy and designer Gabrielle Blackman join BBC Radio 2 presenters, including Richie Anderson, Zoe Ball, Rev Kate Bottley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scott Mills, Jeremy Vine and Owain Wyn Evans come together to help make a difference.

DIY SOS Big Build completes new centre for Treetops Hospice

Together they were joined by an army of volunteers, to create the charity’s new building - in just ten days.

Over the ten-day build, the DIY SOS team created a purpose-built building for Treetops Hospice that will welcome children and put them at ease from the moment they step through the doors.

As part of the build, the team built counselling rooms and a bespoke communal area that will help to provide crucial support to children and their families facing bereavement.

Radio 2 helped deliver this fantastic outreach project to build a lasting legacy in the East Midlands as part of Radio 2 in the Park – the station’s flagship live music event which took place at Victoria Park in Leicester on 16th and 17th September, featuring performances from a star-studded line-up of artists, including Sam Ryder, who also supported the build on site, Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue.

BBC Children in Need have supported Treetops Hospice since 2010 and their funding has provided counselling to hundreds of bereaved children and families during that time.

The funding currently supports children going through a traumatic bereavement, helping them to improve their mental health and wellbeing and develop skills to cope with their grief. Treetops has been supporting families for over 40 years and is now recognised as a centre of excellence for children’s counselling.

Nick Knowles, Presenter of BBC One’s DIY SOS said: “The last ten days have been no mean feat; this build was huge and really tested us, but the generosity and passion of the local community and beyond really got us through.

"Seeing the faces of the Treetops team when the new building was revealed was a really special moment. Everyone has put so much hard work into this build, giving up their own time to accomplish this brilliant new building for Treetops Hospice – providing a safe, comforting space for families at a time when they need it most. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

Jules Kirk, Director of Treetops Hospice said:“Seeing our incredible new building for the first time was something we won’t ever forget. We cannot put into words the difference that it will make to the children and families we support.

"The generosity shown over the build means there are far too many people to thank, but on behalf of everyone here at Treetops, I would like to express an enormous thank you to the countless people that made this possible!”

Across Derbyshire, BBC Children in Need currently funds 29 projects to the value of £1.5million supporting children and young people.