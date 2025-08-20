Take a look at this incredible miniature floating house, which was built by hand for a family of otters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch as adorable otters jump onto their new floating wooden house, to enjoy a fishy snack and a snooze on the lake.

The impressive DIY log cabin was built by MakeItMike, at Peak Wildlife Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This inspirational video was shared on the zoo’s official Facebook page.

I built a tiny floating house for otters - now they can nap on the water | peak wp

The hand made structure was crafted from bamboo strips, and took a few attempts to get it right.

Go-Pro footage shows what the cute critters get upto when they are inside their hut.

Take a look at the video above.