Disabled Eckington teenager overcomes challenges to achieve university dream

A determined Eckington teenager who achieved just 50 per cent college attendance due to a life-limiting disability has overcome ‘significant challenges’ to realise her dream of going to university.

Keavey Sinead Green dreamed of studying her favourite subjects at university level but ‘never thought she’d get in’ due to her juvenile arthritis – an autoimmune condition that can leave her wheelchair-bound.

The 18-year-old missed out on around 50 per cent of her lessons at Sheffield College and sat her exams at home at the kitchen table while being monitored by an invigilator.

But Keavey now has a lot to celebrate after going on to achieve A-level grades of BBD - landing her a place at Nottingham Trent University where she hopes to attain a BA honours degree in English and history. Keavey said: “Getting the results was a massive relief. I never thought I’d get into any university and I never expected to do so well.

“It’s been challenging to keep up with my studies but it’s been worth it.

“When my condition flares up, it affects the immune system as well as the joints which makes it very difficult to move.

“As a result, I become wheelchair-bound.

“Despite these challenges, I was determined to succeed.

“Sheffield College has helped me to go further than I thought was possible.

“I am so excited to go to university especially knowing they have great facilities in place for disabled students.”

Keavey’s mum, Helen, said: “We are incredibly proud of Keavey as she has had so many obstacles to overcome since being diagnosed age 13.

“Her condition affects all her joints and meant she missed out on a lot of her studies at Eckington Comprehensive School too, having to spend more time at home than at school. Her A-level courses have been based at the Sheffield College’s Hillsborough campus, which is quite far away, and she had to be accompanied by a carer.

“Despite all this, she worked so hard to get her grades, despite not completing all of the course. The staff at Sheffield College have been brilliant and it’s absolutely amazing to see how far she’s come.”

n Full A-level round-up and pictures from north Derbyshire’s schools - turn to p16-17.