Devastated Derbyshire hospice cancels remembrance event as Storm Darragh wreaks havoc across county

Treetops Hospice made the difficult decision to cancel their annual remembrance event on Sunday 8 December, as Storm Darragh swept across the county.

It’s the first time in over 10 years that the Treetops Light up a Life event has not taken place. Hundreds of people usually gather at the hospice in Risley, Derbyshire to remember their loved ones and watch as the lights on the hospice Christmas tree were switched on.

Treetops Chief Executive, Julie Heath, passed on her heartfelt apologies to the local community:

“It was a very difficult decision for us to cancel this year’s Light up a Life event. We know it is important to so many people missing their loved ones this year.

“But we couldn’t risk the health and safety of attendees, volunteers, and staff who would have been outdoors on site during the dreadful weather.”

The hospice had planned to project a special beam of light into the sky over the hospice during the moving event. The projection time reflected one minute for every dedication made so far during the Light up a Life appeal.

“We can’t reschedule the Light up a Life event,” continued Julie. “But we plan to project the beam on Monday 16 December, knowing it represents hundreds of much-loved and missed family members and friends.

“There’s still time for people to dedicate their own light on the virtual Light up Life tree so the light can be projected for even longer.”

Over 400 people have already made dedications to the hospice Light Up a Life appeal. Proceeds from dedications go towards helping the hospice to provide end-of-life nursing care for local people.

To dedicate a light in memory of your loved one on the Light up a Life virtual tree, visit www.treetops.org.uk/lights2024

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.