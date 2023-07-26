News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Derbyshire woman rescued from mountain after climbing cliff to save her parrot following attack by falcon

A Derbyshire woman and her pet parrot were rescued from a mountain after an attack by a peregrine falcon.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST

On Monday, July 24, a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire had travelled to the Snowdonia National Park and were flying their birds at Cwm Idwal.

A peregrine falcon then attacked one of the parrots, causing it to fly off. The owner's tracker showed that her parrot had landed high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she then climbed up to try and rescue it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck.

The rescue took place in Snowdonia on Monday. Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team / SWNSThe rescue took place in Snowdonia on Monday. Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team / SWNS
The rescue took place in Snowdonia on Monday. Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team / SWNS
Most Popular

“To a barrage of parrot jokes from Maritime and Coastguard Agency and teams in North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, a hill party climbed up to the base of the cliffs and belayed a team member up to her location to make her safe.

READ THIS: Chesterfield householder served with notice to cut back hedging that blocks light into neighbour's home - or risk £1,000 fine

“On arrival at the casualty, Jeckyll, the second parrot, perched on her owners' rucksack, greeted our team member with a ‘hello!’ Once safely on belay, both parrot and owner were lowered to safe ground before being guided down off the mountain.”

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield