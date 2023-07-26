Derbyshire woman rescued from mountain after climbing cliff to save her parrot following attack by falcon

On Monday, July 24, a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire had travelled to the Snowdonia National Park and were flying their birds at Cwm Idwal.

A peregrine falcon then attacked one of the parrots, causing it to fly off. The owner's tracker showed that her parrot had landed high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she then climbed up to try and rescue it.

An Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck.

The rescue took place in Snowdonia on Monday. Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team / SWNS

“To a barrage of parrot jokes from Maritime and Coastguard Agency and teams in North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, a hill party climbed up to the base of the cliffs and belayed a team member up to her location to make her safe.