Brilliant footage shows the moment a Golden Retriever waits patiently for his big moment, before trotting down the aisle at a Derbyshire wedding with the rings attached to his bow tie collar.

Delightful footage shows the moment a golden retriever helped his owners on their wedding day in Derbyshire by performing the role of ring bearer.

Derbyshire-based wedding photographer, Amy Elizabeth, shared the adorable video to TikTok where it racked up 554.4k views and 61.6k likes.

In the clip, the dog, named Dexter, can be seen making his way down the aisle, stopping to greet guests on either side, before arriving at Emily and Jake, the bride and groom, with the rings hanging from his smart, red bow tie collar.

The guests loved the dog’s role in the ceremony, held at The West Mill Wedding Venue in Derby, with plenty of laughs heard and a huge applause for him when he reached the couple.

One TikTok user commented: “He knew he was the star of the show and just had to say hi to all his fans”, while another added: “Such a good dog and so polite greeting the guests on the way”.