Colin Hampton, DUWC Coordinator

The first centre was established in Chesterfield in 1983, after work carried out by trade unionists in the area, supported by the Chesterfield Borough Council.

A fine reputation was soon gained by Gordon Smith, Marian Brooks, and Doug Herring, who helped support the many people put out of work by the policies pursued in the 1980s, and the subsequent pit closure programme. Colin Hampton was appointed Coordinator in January 1985 and remains in post today.

"The people who set up this organisation in the early 1980s never envisaged that it would still be needed forty years later." Colin commented. "Although the problems are different today, our offices are still full of people needing help and advice to navigate the complex benefits system, and maximise their incomes through these difficult times."

The Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre on Saltergate in 2001.

The reputation of the work carried out in Chesterfield soon meant people were travelling in from throughout Derbyshire to access their support. Centres were soon established in Shirebrook and Alfreton with outreach sessions delivered in 17 other locations from Creswell through to Belper.

Andy Parkes, senior welfare rights advisor, who was made redundant from Dema glass at the time of the turn of the century, said, "There cannot be many Derbyshire families who have not been touched by redundancy or have experienced unemployment or ill health caused by the industries they once worked in. People, when confronted by the problems this causes, need support to help them live a dignified life and return to the labour market if possible. We are here to provide this much-needed assistance.”

In recent years, the DUWC has seen more people coming for help who are in work, but have been drawn into the benefits system by low pay. Advisors are also keen to help the many older people to claim benefits to which they are entitled to help insulate them against rising bills and prices. All the advisors at DUWC started as volunteers, so the longevity of the organisation has been forged on this commitment.

"In many ways, things are worse now than in the dark days of the 1980s”, Colin went on to say, "Foodbanks usage, and the thousands of people experiencing mental health problems, fuelled by poverty, are noticeable from the many who come through our doors."

The organisation now has to rely more on grants from charitable trusts but still maintains the support of Labour local authorities, as well as support from town and parish councils.