Derbyshire Unemployed Workers' Centres and Trussell Trust Announce New Partnership in South Normanton and Alfreton

From February 1, 2023, DUWC will have an advisor permanently based in the South Normanton food bank sessions on Tuesday and Fridays, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at St. Michaels’ Church on Church Street in South Normanton. In addition, DUWC will have an advisor present in the Alfreton food bank in Alfreton House on Wednesdays between 2.00pm and 3.00pm, alongside their usual advice session running next door in the same building.

DUWC offer free, independent, and confidential advice on benefit and credit entitlements. Advisors can check that you are receiving everything you are entitled to, help you complete claim forms, and, unlike any other organization operating in the area, will provide support and representation challenging decisions made by the Department of Work and Pensions, all the way to tribunal if necessary. In short – if you are unsure about anything related to benefits, DUWC is the place to go.

DUWC Assistant Coordinator Matt Hunt said: “This innovative partnership will enable hundreds of residents in the South Normanton and Alfreton area to access DUWC’s expert advice, support and representation.”

