Derbyshire toddler MJ signed up to top modelling agency

A Derbyshire toddler has been signed up by a top modelling agency.

Two-year-old MJ Bailey has been accepted to Sheffield-based DK Model, which supplies models, actors, presenters and extras across the UK.

Mick Bailey and his son MJ, who has become a child model.

MJ’s father Mick Bailey, of Killamarsh, said: “A lot of people said he ought to be a model – he’s got a great charisma and distinctive looks.

“I contacted DK Model straight away and they wanted to sign him up – they think he’s got a great future ahead of him.

“We’re so honoured that MJ is working with DK Model.”

Mick said he hopes to see MJ on billboards and catalogues for top companies in the future.

MJ Bailey who has become a child model.

The DK Model website states: “It is a busy and successful agency covering a wide spectrum of work.

“Our team have a wealth of experience and expertise.

“We have had great success with featured artists in TV commercials for such household names as Aldi, B&Q, Co-op, Santander, McDonalds, DFS, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, to name but a few.”

Musical genes

MJ – who will turn three in January – also has music flowing through his veins as Mick is one half of the Bailey Brothers rock band.

Mick and his younger brother Dez – who went from mining down the pits to hosting the Headbangers Ball on MTV in the 1980s – have worked alongside the likes of David Bowie and Def Leppard.

MJ’s grandparents were also in the music industry, playing in clubs around the country.

Mick said: “MJ’s certainly got musical genes.

“He’s already lined up for guitar lessons with Jamie Mallender, formerly a bass player with Tony Martin, former singer with Black Sabbath.

“He’s confident, he’s a character and he acts a lot older than he is. If you laugh at something he plays on it.

“I’ve got videos of him with music on – he’s there nodding his head and dancing.

“He knows the tempo of rock music and knows the chorus to certain songs.”

To see some of MJ’s pictures taken by DK Model, visit HERE.