Derbyshire stylist named ‘Midlands Hairdresser of the Year’ for second year in a row at prestigious awards night

An award-winning stylist in Belper won big at what is described as the ‘Oscars’ of the hairdressing industry.

Tracey Ann Smith from French & Ivi in Belper took home the award for ‘Midlands Hairdresser of the Year’ at the 2024 British Hairdressing Awards for the second year in a row.

Tracey-Ann Smith, who is originally from Scotland, has been in the industry for 38 years. When she left school, Tracey undertook her apprenticeship at Clancy’s Hair and Beauty in Elgin. Tracey has always had a passion for the industry, opening her own salon called Angels in Aberdeen in 1998. Tracey moved to Belper in 2018 and opened French & Ivi in 2021, instantly becoming a local success.

Now, Tracey is a celebrated hairdresser whose immense talent has been recognised by her many accolades, including having won ‘Scottish Hairdresser of the Year’ on three occasions at previous British Hairdressing Awards ceremonies. Alongside her salon work, Tracey is a regular at Fashion Weeks across the globe and works closely with the Fellowship for British Hairdressing, helping to cultivate the future talent of British hairdressing.

Tracey's determination and compassion for the hairdressing industry have seen her grow from strength to strength over the years, quickly becoming one of the most in-demand stylists in the industry.

The entries for the awards are judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers (including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners and previous winners). The awards ceremony took place on November 25 at the exclusive Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane, where the finalists and their guests were invited for a night of opulence and the opportunity to celebrate the best talent in the hairdressing industry.

Tracey-Ann said: “I’m delighted to have won ‘Midlands Hairdresser of the Year’ for the second year in a row at the British Hairdressing Awards – what an honour! This collection shows what I’m about as a stylist and is a testimony to my dedication to the industry. I’m over the moon!

"The British Hairdressing Awards is always such a fabulous night – congratulations to Hairdresser’s Journal. I can’t wait for next year already!”