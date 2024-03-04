Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy was put in lockdown earlier today (March 4) after the measures were recommended by the police.

Department of Education defines lockdown as a procedure when children and staff ‘need to be locked within buildings or classrooms for their own safety in an emergency such as a hostile intruder, terrorist attack or other criminal activity’.

An email sent to the parents by the principal of Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academyreads: "We activated our lockdown procedure this morning on the advice of local police. The measure was precautionary and has since ended allowing students to carry on with their day as normal. Our priority is and always will be the safety of our school community.

"We appreciate such events can be distressing for students but thank them for their understanding and maturity."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy at around 10am on Monday 4 March after reports of threats being made.

“Officers attended the scene however the incident was not as first reported. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”