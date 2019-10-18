Derbyshire school gets top marks for new facilities

Pupils and staff at an Amber Valley school are celebrating after an official opening was held for its new teaching facilities.

Pupils using one of the new classrooms at Langley Mill Academy.

Three classrooms have been built at Langley Mill Academy, on Bailey Brook Crescent, following an £835,000 cash injection from Derbyshire County Council.

The funding, from the council’s Children’s Services Capital Programme 2018/19, has been given to help the academy meet the high local demand for school places.

Fiona Cook, headteacher of Langley Mill Academy, said: “It’s fantastic to celebrate the official opening of our brand new classrooms, which mean that we are able to offer more school places to our local community.”

She added: “We know what a difference it makes to pupils, and their families, when they can attend a local school and I’d like to thank Derbyshire County Council for their support.”

The new classrooms, which also include a cloakroom and toilets, are connected via a canopy to the main building. The expansion is part of the council’s continuing efforts to provide sufficient school places across the county.

The academy, which has 260 pupils aged sevn to 11-years-old on roll, previously had an annual intake of 70 pupils. This increased to 90 pupils a year from September 2019. Staff, pupils, local headteachers, Nigel Mills MP and Councillor Robert Parkinson, Derbyshire County Council civic chairman, took part in the official opening on October 14.

Guests and pupils, including the oldest and youngest, marked the occasion by unveiling a plaque. Representatives from Djanogly Learning Trust, which sponsors Langley Mill Academy, also attended.

Pupil Faith Wong, aged seven, said: “I like the new classrooms. I think they are small, beautiful and good. I like learning in there. All the teachers are really nice.”

Pupil Jake Wardle, aged 11, added: “After going back to school after the six-week holidays, I was excited to use the new building. It is stunning and amazing. When I first saw it, I was so excited for the year ahead. Langley Mill Academy is a great school to be a part of. The teachers and staff are kind and respectful. I really like this school, it is a fun place.”

Jake’s mum Sharon Wardle added: “The new facilities are very impressive.

She added: “The school is a great environment for children. Jake has been very happy and settled here.”