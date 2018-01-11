Derbyshire's police and crime commissioner urges residents to have their say on police funding

Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa is urging residents to have their say on next year's police funding arrangements.

The Commissioner is asking people whether they would be prepared to pay £1 a month extra to help the police tackle crime and disorder across the county and increase public safety.

The consultation was launched last month following the government's "flat cash" settlement announcement which relies on PCCs increasing council tax to plug the funding gap.

As part of the police settlement, Policing Minister Nick Hurd said that the Government is empowering locally elected police and crime commissioners to raise precept contributions (the policing portion of the council tax) by up to £1 a month for a typical (Band D) household. However, the Government's police grant will remain unchanged.

A £1 a month increase would see council tax payers living in a Band D property pay an annual total of £192.60 in 2018/19 towards policing. This year, a Band D household pays a total of £180.60.

Hardyal Dhindsa said: "We've had a good response to the survey so far, but time is running out and it's important to me that everyone who wants to have a say, does so.

"While the amount of money coming from the Government next year will not increase, there is clearly recognition of the importance of increasing funding for policing. This is why it is backing police and crime commissioners to increase the amount of money contributed towards policing by local people, through the police part of the council tax bill.

"The money raised will help to protect neighbourhood policing, to enable counter-terrorism activity and to invest in new technology. It will help us to tackle the new, resource intensive criminality such as human trafficking and cyber-crime.

"So, whichever way people feel about this idea, I would like them to let me know via the survey on my website."

Give your views before midnight on 17 January 2018 at www.derbyshire-pcc.gov.uk/Budget2018-19