Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds set to turn 107 - and take on another record-breaking charity challenge

Derbyshire’s Jack Reynolds is aiming to bag his fourth Guinness world record for his 107th birthday - and raise yet more money for a good cause.

Jack, of Hollingwood, became the oldest person to get a tattoo at 104, the oldest to ride a rollercoaster at 105 and the oldest to take on a zip wire at 106.

READ MORE: Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds marks 106th birthday with record-breaking zip wire stunt



The lifelong Derbyshire resident will turn 107 on April 6, making him one of Earth's oldest men.

His latest challenge is currently under wraps but will be revealed live on air on Good Morning Britain on April 8.

Jack will be raising money for Alzheimers Dementia Support and has himself donated £107 to the charity.

If you would like to back Jack, visit his JustGiving page.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."