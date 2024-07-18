Derbyshire road closed by police after serious crash – with drivers urged to avoid the area

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 13:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A serious collision has forced police to close a Derbyshire road this afternoon – with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported that the B6417 Mansfield Road in Clowne is currently closed after a serious collision.

The route is shut between Ramper Avenue and The Angel Inn pub, with officers confirming that it is set to remain closed for some time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes to complete their journeys.

Related topics:DerbyshireDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice