A serious collision has forced police to close a Derbyshire road this afternoon – with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported that the B6417 Mansfield Road in Clowne is currently closed after a serious collision.

The route is shut between Ramper Avenue and The Angel Inn pub, with officers confirming that it is set to remain closed for some time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes to complete their journeys.