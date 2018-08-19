Derbyshire Police share concerns for missing 12-year-old boy

The hunt is on to find a 12-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday.

Dre Wilson, from Leicestershire was last seen at 9.05pm running along a street. Officers say he is very distinctive in his appearance and hope that they will help to find him quickly.

Derbyshiire Police is now encouraging more people to share the appeal for the missing youngster.

A force spokesman said: “We’re supporting Leicestershire Police in their appeal to trace missing boy Dre Wilson.

“If you have seen Dre please contact them. Officers from Leicestershire Police’s Missing Persons Operations Team are urgently trying to find a 12 year old boy who was last seen on Harby Lane in Harby Friday, August 17.

Dre (pronounced dray) Wilson is an Afro Caribbean boy. The top of his hair is bleached blond and the sides are very short with two lines shaved into each side of his head. When he was last seen he was wearing a green khaki coat, black skinny jeans with rips on both knees, a white shirt with a collar on (like a school shirt) and light brown slip on shoes with brown toggles on them. He is four feet 6 inches tall and of slim build. His left ear is pierced with a large diamond shaped stone and he has a small nose ring too. He was carrying a blue rucksack with several shades of blue on it. He is known occasionally to wear large gold rimmed glasses.

Sergeant Chris Day from the Missing from Home Team said; “Dre has only just turned twelve so is obviously very young and we are naturally very worried about him because of his age.

“He has been living in Leicestershire for about a month and we know he has connections to the Staffordshire and West Midlands areas and we are in touch with colleagues in those force areas too.

“We would really like to find him as quickly as possible to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dre or know where is might be is asked to call Leicestershire Police 101.