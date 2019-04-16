Derbyshire police seek 'wheelbarrow man'

Police investigating a burglary in Alfreton are trying to trace a man who was seen pushing a wheelbarow in the area.

A safe with a large amount of cash was stolen from a business on Limes Avenue sometime after 12.30am on March 31.

Police said the man was seen shortly after 3.30am walking down Limes Avenue towards Bishop Street.

The empty safe was later found in Swanwick.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw a man pushing a wheelbarrow in the area at the time, is asked to get in touch with us on 101. Please quote reference number 19000162885 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Chris Watts."