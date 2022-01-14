Derbyshire police release images after Citroen has 'encounter' with ice

Police have released images after a car had an ‘encounter’ with ice in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:44 pm

Traffic officers from Derbyshire Constabulary posted pictures from the scene after being called to the incident at Hathersage in the Hope Valley.

The images showed the stricken vehicle on its side on an unmarked section of road.

Police have released images after a car had an ‘encounter’ with ice in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

On Twitter, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said today: “Hathersage. This Citroen Berlingo has a brief encounter with some ice, results pictured below.

"No injuries thankfully.”

