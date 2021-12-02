Derbyshire police issue warning after Citroen and Peugeot end up in ditches off busy roads

Derbyshire police have issued a warning to drivers that ‘road conditions are far from optimum’ after two crashes yesterday.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 8:49 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:33 am

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said motorists should slow down and drive to conditions after the incidents at Ripley and Mickleover.

The unit tweeted: “The snow and ice may have gone but it's still raining. The road conditions are far from optimum.

MORE: Drunk Chesterfield thug beat partner outside pub as their crying children watched

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derbyshire police have issued a warning to drivers that ‘road conditions are far from optimum’ after two crashes yesterday in Ripley and Mickleover. Image: Derbyshire RPU.

"So please slow down and avoid crashing like these drivers did.

"Minor injuries only. Citroen on the A38 Ripley and Peugeot on the A516 Mickleover.”

Derbyshire police have issued a warning to drivers that ‘road conditions are far from optimum’ after two crashes yesterday in Ripley and Mickleover. Image: Derbyshire RPU.
CitroenPeugeotDerbyshireRipley