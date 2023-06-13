News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Derbyshire police issue plea to parents after youths found submerging their heads in canal

Derbyshire Police have issued a plea to parents to warn youngsters about the dangers of unsanitary water and canal swimming during the heatwave.
By Oliver McManus
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST

It comes after they noticed a large group of youths at Potters Lock, near Erewash Valley Cycle Trail, ‘literally submerging their heads in the water’.

Officers from Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team spoke to the youths and attempted to highlight the ‘dangers of swimming in stagnant, polluted, unsanitary water’ but asked parents to ‘reaffirm this’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “If your child comes home wet today it’s probably worth talking to them about the dangers of swimming in canals and unsanitary water.”

Police spoke to a large group of youthsPolice spoke to a large group of youths
Police spoke to a large group of youths
Most Popular

The Canal and River Trust says: “In a hot day, it might seem like a great idea to cool down in open water. However, swimming is prohibited in our canals and rivers. There are too many risks that you can't see hidden below the surface. Canal water is untreated water and so may contain pollution, biological or chemical contaminants.”

Related topics:Derbyshire