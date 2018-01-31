Derbyshire police investigate daylight robbery

Officers investigating a robbery in Ripley are appealing to the public for help.

A woman was walking along the Greenway at around 4pm on Saturday, January 20, when a man on a bike approached her from behind.

As he passed her he grabbed her handbag which was on her shoulder.

This dragged the woman to the floor and he rode off towards Cemetery Lane with her handbag.

The handbag was later found near to Cemetery Lane.

The man was described as 6ft tall, of a medium build and wearing dark blue jeans and a green jacket with the hood worn up.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Police Staff Investigator Naomi Davies on 101, quoting reference 18000031910, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.