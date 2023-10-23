Derbyshire police appeal to trace woman seen wading though flood water
Police were called just before 5.20pm on Saturday. 21 October, to a report of a woman being seen walking in flood water along the A52 near Chaddesden.
The woman is described as between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 7ins tall, aged between 25 and 30 and has dark hair tied up. She was wearing a grey hooded top, salmon-coloured trousers, and was carrying a drawstring bag on her back. She was also carrying a drinking cup.
Police are keen to speak to the two women seen in the picture as they believe they may have important information which can help with their enquiries.
Derbyshire polie said: “ If you are the woman, or if you know where she is, you contact us, quoting reference number 1169 of 21 October, on any of the methods below:
“Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form; Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact; Phone – call us on 101”
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.