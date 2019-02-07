Derbyshire photographer recognised for 'exceptional' work

A talented Derbyshire photographer has been recognised for her ‘exceptional’ work.

Helen Rowan, 41, of Ashgate, near Chesterfield, has been granted membership of the ‘Photographers Bar’ - a unique distinction awarded to those who have successfully had images assessed by the Guild of Photographers over the course of a year and have attained a score that ‘evidences an exceptional level of professional skill and consistency’.

Picture by Helen Rowan.

The Guild of Photographers is a highly respected association for all photographers and its competition attracts up to 1,500 images for judging by an expert panel each month.

Helen, who has studio on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, said: “I was so overwhelmed to receive the Photographers Bar at Crewe Hall. I’ve met some incredible photographers since joining the Guild. They inspire my to push my skills and knowledge to the next level. I believe in producing the highest quality work for myself and my customers and I couldn’t be happier.”

Points are given to entries and these are then totalled at the end of the year. Those who reach the required threshold are then awarded membership of the ‘Photographers Bar’.

The distinction is very difficult to achieve - less than 200 photographers have achieved it in the fives years since its inception, during which time almost 60,000 images will have been entered for assessment by photographers across the UK and from overseas.

Picture by Helen Rowan.

Guild director, Lesley Thirsk, said: “I am delighted for Helen as this is a great achievement. Submitting and having images assessed every month for a year and reaching the required standards to become a member of the Photographers Bar is very demanding. Helen should be very proud.”