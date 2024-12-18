Derbyshire nurseries celebrate following national award win

Teams at six nurseries in Derbyshire are celebrating after their company wins Nursery Group of the Year (Medium) at the 2024 Nursery Management Today Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storal, a nursery group which operates six nurseries across Derbyshire, is delighted to announce that it has been named ‘Nursery Group of the Year (Medium)’ at the 2024 Nursery Management Today Awards (NMT Awards).

This is the second year in a row that Storal has won the sought-after Nursery Group of the Year Award, which is testament to the consistency and hard work of its nursery teams and the high-quality care and early education it provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company saw off strong competition from rival companies across the country to win the award which recognises and celebrates the achievement of leading nursery providers across the UK. Storal operates the Woodville Nursery School in Woodville, close to Swadlincote. The nursery is judged to be Outstanding by Ofsted and is rated 9.8/10 by parents on the leading peer review site DayNurseries.co.uk.

The Storal team celebrate at the Nursery Management Today Awards.

In October, Storal expanded further in Derbyshire with the acquisition of Long Eaton based Children 1st Day Nurseries. The company now operates the Main Street (Long Eaton), Derby Road (Long Eaton), Clowne, Chesterfield Royal Hospital and St Peter & St Paul (Chesterfield) nurseries, all of which are judged to be Good by Ofsted.

On receiving the award, Sarah Mackenzie, CEO of Storal said: “This incredible achievement is a reflection of the care, dedication, and expertise of our amazing teams across all our nurseries. We are focused on providing the best possible nursery provision for our children, and that wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of our teams.

It is a moment of huge pride for everyone associated with Storal.” Storal provides over 5000 nursery places across 56 Ofsted registered settings which they operate as 53 nurseries across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While growing in size, the Storal team remain as committed as ever to providing exceptional nursery provision and supporting their individual team members across the country, empowering them to deliver an exceptional service to their communities, families and children.