Derbyshire Mountain Rescue Team braves through snow to attend incident in popular Peak District spot
The rescue team has attended the incident in Peak District National Park last night, after receiving call from Derbyshire Police.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:13am
Edale Mountain Rescue Team responded to a call by Derbyshire Constalbury at about 7 pm on Thursday.
Team members that could get to team vehicles were despatched to assist with an incident at Stanage Edge.
With the roads blocked in most places by snow drifts, team reported it was sometimes quite challenging to get through.
The incident has been dealt with by 10pm and everyone got home safely.