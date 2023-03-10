Derbyshire Mountain Rescue Team braves through snow to attend incident in popular Peak District spot

Edale Mountain Rescue Team responded to a call by Derbyshire Constalbury at about 7 pm on Thursday.

Team members that could get to team vehicles were despatched to assist with an incident at Stanage Edge.

With the roads blocked in most places by snow drifts, team reported it was sometimes quite challenging to get through.

