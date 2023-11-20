Derbyshire mountain rescue called as air ambulance deployed to help walker who fell into water
Edale Mountain Rescue were called to the incident alongside Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edale Mountain Rescue were asked to assist Yorkshire Air Ambulance, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended an incident on the edge of Beighton on Saturday, November 18.
It was reported that an individual had fallen on a body of water and was suffering from serious medical issues.
The causalty was recovered to a waiting ambulance and Edale Mountain Rescue were stood down.