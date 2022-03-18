Derbyshire man rescued and airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped in machinery

Fire crews attended an incident in a Derbyshire town during which a man had become trapped in machinery.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:58 pm

At 09.25am on Thursday, March 17, the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call from the East Midlands Ambulance Service, requesting assistance in releasing an individual who had become trapped in machinery in Belper.

A DFRS spokesperson said that fire crews from Belper and Alfreton managed to release the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment.

At 10.13am, he was airlifted to hospital by a team from the Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. Currently, there are no updates as to the injuries he sustained.

Police officers, fire crews and an air ambulance responded to the incident.
