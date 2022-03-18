Derbyshire man rescued and airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped in machinery
Fire crews attended an incident in a Derbyshire town during which a man had become trapped in machinery.
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:58 pm
At 09.25am on Thursday, March 17, the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call from the East Midlands Ambulance Service, requesting assistance in releasing an individual who had become trapped in machinery in Belper.
A DFRS spokesperson said that fire crews from Belper and Alfreton managed to release the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment.
At 10.13am, he was airlifted to hospital by a team from the Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. Currently, there are no updates as to the injuries he sustained.