Derbyshire homes evacuated after explosion at electricity substation
Houses have been evacuated after an explosion and fire at an electricity substation in Derbyshire
Witnesses reported seeing a bright flash from the substation at the top of Hill Street, off Butterley Hill, in Ripley, in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power attended the scene and put a small cordon in place. A number of homes in the area were also evacuated.
People living nearby were also advised to keep windows and doors closed.