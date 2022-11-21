News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire homes evacuated after explosion at electricity substation

Houses have been evacuated after an explosion and fire at an electricity substation in Derbyshire

By Phil Bramley
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 9:08am

Witnesses reported seeing a bright flash from the substation at the top of Hill Street, off Butterley Hill, in Ripley, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power attended the scene and put a small cordon in place. A number of homes in the area were also evacuated.

Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power all attended the incident

People living nearby were also advised to keep windows and doors closed.

