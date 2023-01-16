Derbyshire home of 91-year-old woman who died in fire had no smoke alarms

Firefighters were called to Willersley Lane at 3:18am on Saturday 14 January. On entering the property, they discovered a well-developed fire and tragically the body of a woman.

The fire investigation determined that the most likely cause of the accidental fire was electrical wiring within the property.

The investigation also found that there were no smoke alarms fitted at the house. Fire safety officers will now visit homes on the street this week to speak to residents about fire safety, to check they have working smoking alarms and to offer reassurance.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said in a statement that their thoughts and sympathy remain with the family and friends of the woman.

Fire Investigator, Station Manager Rob Leverton added: “Neighbours called 999 and alerted emergency services to the fire when they woke in the early hours of Saturday morning, coughing due to smoke coming into their bedroom from next door. Emergency 999 fire control operators were able to advise the neighbours to evacuate their house, to wait for the arrival of fire crews and not to attempt to enter the neighbouring property.”

The Service would like to remind people of the importance of having smoke alarms fitted in the home: