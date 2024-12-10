Derbyshire Headteacher launches latest Christmas caper

A Derbyshire Headteacher becomes The Grinch and challenges pupils to try to save Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Derbyshire Headteacher whose real-life festive Elf on the Shelf antics went viral last year has launched her latest Christmas caper.

Stacey Carr is dressing up as The Grinch and trying to steal Christmas at St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Matlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has become ‘Joeville’ to mimic the storyline of The Grinch book and films, in which The Grinch tries to steal Christmas from the Whos in Whoville.

The Grinch wrapped up all of the pupils' chairs.

Mischievous Mrs Carr will earn points for trying to steal Christmas and some of her holiday hijinks have already included stealing the children’s chairs, throwing water balloons and pieing staff.

But every act of kindness from pupils will see them earn points to try to save Christmas and the efforts of both The Grinch and the children are plotted on a leader board on display in the school hall.

One child earned a positive point for helping a much younger child to put on her shoes and Year Four are earning points for bag-packing at a supermarket in Matlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grinch accompanied the children who were doing bag-packing, surprising unsuspecting staff and taking selfies with shoppers.

The Grinch getting ready to throw water bombs at pupils.

Teacher Amy Taylor came up with the idea for both the real-life Elf on the Shelf and The Grinch at St Joseph’s.

She launched the latest round of festive fun with a special assembly which also involved school dog Arthur getting involved in the action, dressed up in a special pet Grinch outfit.

Mrs Taylor said: “Spreading magic is the heart of Christmas in Joeville, and nothing is more special than seeing pupils work together to save Christmas. The pupils and parents were so excited last year and the build up to welcoming our new Christmas mischief maker has been exciting for everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Christmas, Mrs Carr dressed up as a real-life Elf on the Shelf every day in December, making mischief which included drawing funny faces on staff photos, cancelling homework and setting off the fire alarm.

The Grinch getting ready to pie teachers.

News of her pranks spread far and wide on social media and in the local media and ended with the elf being ‘arrested’ by Derbyshire police.

Mrs Carr said: “The real-life Elf on the Shelf was so popular last year we kept being asked what we were going to do this year and we came up with the idea of The Grinch. We thought this would be a great way to engage the children with our school values which are kindness, inclusive and respectful.

“The children, staff and parents are loving it and we are making some fantastic memories in school as well as teaching the children about the true meaning of Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupil Annie, six, said: “The first thing The Grinch did was wrap up all of our chairs so that we couldn’t use them. We had to stand up. Then he threw pies at the teacher, it was funny. I hope that we can save Christmas!”

The Grinch at the checkout at Marks & Spencer in Matlock after joining pupils who were bag packing.

Pupil Lucas, nine, said: “We had to win our chairs back by behaving very well. The Grinch also threw water bombs at the Year 5 and 6 pupils. We are trying hard to save Christmas. Having The Grinch in school is really fun and special. It’s something I will always remember.”