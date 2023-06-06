News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Derbyshire golf club raises £4,500 to support lifesaving charity

Alfreton Golf Club has raised £4,500 to support the lifesaving service of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) as it celebrates 15 years of vital service.
By Leanne FitchesContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST

Every year, both the Club Captain and Ladies Captain at the Golf Club choose a charity of the year, and for March 2022 to 2023, both Phil Taylor and Beryl Stewart chose to support the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance - helping to raise vital funds to keep the charity saving lives.

The Golf Club has a 10-hole course and is located in beautiful parkland adjacent to Oakerthorpe Wood - offering not only superb views across the local countryside but also a well-kept and challenging layout that can be appreciated by all levels of golfer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Support from local sports clubs and communities - like Alfreton Golf Club - is paramount as the charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on public donations to raise the £1,700 needed for each mission.

Alfreton Golf ClubAlfreton Golf Club
Alfreton Golf Club
Most Popular

“Having twice supported the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance the previous year, it was an easy decision for us to choose them again for our Captains Charity at Alfreton Golf Club,” said Philip Taylor, Alfreton Gold Club Captain.

Derbyshire Community Fundraising Executive for the charity, Tracey Jones said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved at the Alfreton Golf Club for the fantastic amount they have raised to support us. Without donations like this, our crews wouldn’t be able to provide pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most, 24/7, 365 days per year.”

Related topics:Derbyshire