Every year, both the Club Captain and Ladies Captain at the Golf Club choose a charity of the year, and for March 2022 to 2023, both Phil Taylor and Beryl Stewart chose to support the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance - helping to raise vital funds to keep the charity saving lives.

The Golf Club has a 10-hole course and is located in beautiful parkland adjacent to Oakerthorpe Wood - offering not only superb views across the local countryside but also a well-kept and challenging layout that can be appreciated by all levels of golfer.

Support from local sports clubs and communities - like Alfreton Golf Club - is paramount as the charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on public donations to raise the £1,700 needed for each mission.

Alfreton Golf Club

“Having twice supported the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance the previous year, it was an easy decision for us to choose them again for our Captains Charity at Alfreton Golf Club,” said Philip Taylor, Alfreton Gold Club Captain.