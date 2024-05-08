Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team has been playing together for around four years and is looking forward to building on its previous successes in the new kit.

Adam Holloway, Manager at Bolsover Town Juniors FC U8s, said: “We’re extremely grateful for this donation from Barratt Homes. It’s saved us a big financial output, so we’re all very thankful and appreciative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Myself, the club and the players are so pleased about the kit. The team are delighted to have a new kit that fits them, it really helps them to feel a part of group.

Bolsover Town FC U8s in their kit sponsored by Barratt Homes

“I’m thrilled to see large businesses helping to support local community groups.”

Bolsover Town Juniors FC is located near Barratt Homes’ development The Spires, in Inkersall near Chesterfield.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor Bolsover Town Juniors FC U8s this season, and we wish them the very best of luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support local groups and organisations within the communities we build. Clubs such as this bring local people together and create an identity for all people involved.”

The Spires is located in Inkersall, where residents can benefit from a range of convenient amenities on the doorstep, including shops, pubs and restaurants, as well as Poolsbrook County Park only a short walk away. Families can also rest assured with a range of Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools nearby.

The development is also just a short drive away from the M1, making it ideal for commuters.

Barratt Homes offer several moving schemes for those looking to progress on the property ladder, including Part Exchange, mortgage contributions, deposit boosts or Stamp Duty paid on selected properties.