Derbyshire floods: Flood warnings and flood alerts in place as buses affected

There are currently 22 flood alerts in place in Derbyshire and seven flood warnings following a period of snowfall and heavy rain.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible, while a flood warning suggests that flooding is expected. Some bus services have been affected by flooding this morning – with service 80, by Hulleys of Baslow, not serving Renishaw, Spinkhill, and Highmoor because of flood water.

Areas affected by flood warnings include: the River Amber at Ambergate, River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft, River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford Moorbridge Lane, River Erewash at Ilkeston, River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar, River Soar at Zouch Island, Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey.

Residents in the areas are asked to move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so, move family and pets to safety, move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings, turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so and never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water. Anyone who has property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, is encouraged to use them now.

Areas affected by flood alerts, where flooding is less likely, but possible, include: Burton Trent, Loughborough urban watercourses and local tributaries to the River Soar, Lower Dove, Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire and Leicestershire, Lower Tame, River Amber in Derbyshire, River Anker and River Sence.

The flood alerts are also in place at River Blithe and River Swarbourn, River Churnet and River Tean, River Dearne catchment, River Doe Lea catchment, River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook, River Maun, River Meden, River Sow and River Penk, River Trent in Derbyshire, River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire, Rothley Brook and Quorn Brook, Rugeley Trent and Ryton Oldcotes catchment.

Residents in areas covered by flood alerts are asked to keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation, have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home, check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies and plan how to move family and pets to safety if needed.