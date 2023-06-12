The alpacas were part of the St John’s CofE Primary School summer fair – which firefighters were also attending on Saturday (June 10).

Children were able to meet the firefighters and find out more about what is carried on the fire engines; whilst there the crew were asked to help cool a group of fluffy alpacas who had begun to overheat in the basking sun.

Luckily the firefighters, with the help of some of the children in attendance, were able to help cool them down with the help of their on-board hoses.

Firefighters in Belper were tasked with cooling down alpacas before tackling a woodland blaze