Derbyshire firefighters cool down hot alpacas before tackling woodland blaze
The alpacas were part of the St John’s CofE Primary School summer fair – which firefighters were also attending on Saturday (June 10).
Children were able to meet the firefighters and find out more about what is carried on the fire engines; whilst there the crew were asked to help cool a group of fluffy alpacas who had begun to overheat in the basking sun.
Luckily the firefighters, with the help of some of the children in attendance, were able to help cool them down with the help of their on-board hoses.
Following on from that the crew was called to tackle a blaze in woodland near to the Betty Kenny Tree in Alderwasley. After a bit of walking, firefighters were able to put out the fire without extensive damage being sustained to the surrounding areas.