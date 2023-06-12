News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Derbyshire firefighters cool down hot alpacas before tackling woodland blaze

It proved to be a busy weekend for firefighters from Belper Fire Station – including being tasked with cooling down some overheating alpacas.
By Oliver McManus
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

The alpacas were part of the St John’s CofE Primary School summer fair – which firefighters were also attending on Saturday (June 10).

Children were able to meet the firefighters and find out more about what is carried on the fire engines; whilst there the crew were asked to help cool a group of fluffy alpacas who had begun to overheat in the basking sun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luckily the firefighters, with the help of some of the children in attendance, were able to help cool them down with the help of their on-board hoses.

Firefighters in Belper were tasked with cooling down alpacas before tackling a woodland blazeFirefighters in Belper were tasked with cooling down alpacas before tackling a woodland blaze
Firefighters in Belper were tasked with cooling down alpacas before tackling a woodland blaze
Most Popular

Following on from that the crew was called to tackle a blaze in woodland near to the Betty Kenny Tree in Alderwasley. After a bit of walking, firefighters were able to put out the fire without extensive damage being sustained to the surrounding areas.

Related topics:Derbyshire