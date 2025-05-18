Footage shows large plumes of smoke rising into the air in Derbyshire, with residents advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Dramatic footage shows a massive fire in Derbyshire with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the fire at a recycling centre on Willshee Way, Swadlincote just before 1pm on May 18.

Derbyshire Police say they were in attendance, with the Environment Agency saying they were supporting the fire service.

Fire at recycling centre on Willshee Way, Swadlincote, Derbyshire. | Submitted

In a statement, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have 8 fire engines from Derbyshire and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service dealing with a fire at a recycling centre in Willshee Way, Swadlincote. Please keep windows and doors closed if you can see or smell smoke. Please avoid the area.”

In a 6pm update, the service said: “Firefighters remain on scene at a fire at a recycling centre on Willshee Way Swadlincote. It is expected that firefighting will be scaled back this evening with a presence overnight. A re-inspection is expected tomorrow. See or smell smoke keep windows/doors closed.”

A spokesperson from Willshee’s said: “We can confirm that South Derbyshire fire service was called to attend a fire at our Swadlincote site on the afternoon of Sunday, 18 May 2025. The fire was within a waste bay at the rear of the yard and was fully contained.

“We would like to thank South Derbyshire Fire & Rescue for its quick response and our team who professionally managed the incident, ensuring our commercial operations could fully resume this morning (19 May).”