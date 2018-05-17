Derbyshire fire service gives safety advice to Muslims marking Ramadan

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) has issued safety advice for those who are celebrating Ramadan.

Ramadan - which started this week and is being observed by most of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims - is a month of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts.

Muslims often donate to charities and feed the hungry during Ramadan, which marks the month the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammed.

A DFRS spokesperson said: "During Ramadan, Muslims fast during daylight hours and only eat and drink from dusk until dawn.

"Because of this, cooking and meal preparation usually takes place before sunrise and after sunset, meaning that Muslims will be preparing food late at night and very early in the morning.

"As time goes on and as fatigue becomes more prominent, accidents can undoubtedly occur more easily.

"As is the case with all major festivals and times of celebration, DFRS would like to share some relevant safety messages to help everyone have a safe and blessed month of Ramadan."

According to DFRS, when cooking during Ramadan, you should ensure that you:

► Never leave cooking unattended, especially if you feel tired;

► Take extra care if you need to leave the kitchen while cooking;

► Make sure saucepan handles don't stick out otherwise these could be easily knocked off the stove;

► Take care when cooking with hot oil as it sets alight easily;

► Take care if you're wearing loose clothing as this can easily catch fire. If this happens, remember to stop, drop and roll;

► Double check your cooker is off when you have finished cooking;

► Keep your oven, hob and grill clean and in good working order. A build-up of fat and grease can ignite a fire.

You should also ensure that you:

► Make an escape plan and practice it. This will help ensure everyone knows the procedure in case of a fire;

► Keep all escape routes clear. This will minimise the chance of tripping or falling while exiting your home in an emergency;

► Keep door and window keys in a known and accessible place so these can be found quickly in the event of a fire;

► Have a bedtime routine of switching everything off and closing all the doors;

►Have at least one working smoke alarm on every level of your home

Davinder Johal, head of prevention and inclusion at DFRS, said: "Ramadan is a time of great importance but it is also a time in which everyone should be extra vigilant when cooking, especially if they're feeling tired or fatigued.

"It is also essential that extra procedures are in place to give families the best possible chance of escape, if the unthinkable was to happen.

"Planning a safe escape route and having working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home gives you the best possible chance of escaping a fire, allowing you to get out, stay out and call 999."