Residents in Derbyshire have reported seeing large plumes of smoke in the sky towards the north east. This is due to an industrial fire in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire – at which around 1,000 tyres have caught fire.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at around 10.23am this morning – and are currently being assisted by crews from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The smoke can be seen over Derbyshire. Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service