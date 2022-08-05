Residents in Derbyshire have reported seeing large plumes of smoke in the sky towards the north east. This is due to an industrial fire in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire – at which around 1,000 tyres have caught fire.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at around 10.23am this morning – and are currently being assisted by crews from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Two people are being treated by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation, and people are being urged to stay away from the area.