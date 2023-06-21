Derbyshire fire crews attend after reports of smoke at Chesterfield FC Stadium
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed the crews attended Chesterfield football stadium today after smoke alarm was activated.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jun 2023, 20:48 BST- 1 min read
Just before 11.30 am today, on June 21, firefighters from Chesterfield and Dronfield were called to reports of smoke at the SMH Group Stadium on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor.
Witnesses reported three fire engines have been seen in front of the stadium.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said that upon arrival, crews discovered a smoke alarm had been triggered by an electrical fault and advice was given.